Amazon is hosting another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales today, offering notable discounts on first-party accessories across just about every category. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of our top picks below, but one notable standout has to be the AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack for $8.75. It typically goes for around $15 and upwards of $20. This is a new Amazon all-time low. With enough storage for a 15-inch MacBook, this backpack offers dedicated departments for your tech, accessories, and more. Includes adjustable straps for comfort over an extended period of time. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for the rest of our top picks from the latest AmazonBasics sale.

Another notable standout would have to be a six-pack of AmazonBasics 100W LED Light Bulbs for $15.91. You’d usually pay $20 here. These are more powerful LED light bulbs than the standard 60W, making it a great option for illuminating larger spaces. Made to last up to 10,000-hours or over nine-years with standard usage. There’s also notable savings to be found over the life thanks to its energy-efficient design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable AmazonBasics deals include:

AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack features:

Whether traveling, dashing off to class, or heading to and from the office, easily transport your laptop and more with the AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack for Laptops up to 15 Inches. The versatile backpack provides loads of useful space for safe storing and convenient organizing of everyday must-have items. Made of strong, durable canvas, the AmazonBasics laptop backpack delivers reliable performance and offers sleek contemporary style. The AmazonBasics backpack comes in four colors. Choose from Forest Green, Deep Red, Graphite, and Black (each color sold separately).

