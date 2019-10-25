GAP Factory’s End of Season Sale offers deals from $7: Jeans, sweaters, more

Gap Factory End of Season Clearance offers up to 70% off and an extra 40% off with promo code LAYER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Lived-In Henley in Slub Jersey Material is a perfect casual top for everyday wear. This shirt will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khakis alike. It’s also available in three color options and can be layered during the cool weather months. You can currently find it priced at just $10, which is down from its original rate of $30. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Gap Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Long Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt will become an everyday go-to in the fall. This t-shirt will look great paired under sweaters, vests, cardigans and much more. Best of all, it’s marked down to just $7 and originally was priced at $20.

Our top picks for women include:

