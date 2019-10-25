Grab three best-selling Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Routers on sale for $220

Woot offers the Google WiFi 802.11ac Router Three-Pack for $219.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime subscriber? Delivery will add an additional $6. Normally selling for $259 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 15% and is right around the best we’ve seen in months. Google WiFi is a great way to simplify your home network, as this mesh system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gbps speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content, and more. Plus, each of the routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 6,900 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9.

We’re also still seeing the Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System at $250 (25% off) and you can also save up to 25% on eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh systems on sale from $149. Or if Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re after, we just rounded up the best routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Google WiFi Mesh System features:

Enjoy a consistent connection to the web with this Google WiFi setup. The single access point is ideal for use in smaller homes of less than 1,500 square feet, giving you the ability to connect your tablets, laptops or phones. This Google Wi-Fi system provides a reliable signal that can be shared by multiple devices at once.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!