Microsoft’s new Elite 2 Controller pre-orders hit lowest yet: $153 (Reg. $180)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller for $152.89 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code DS27 at checkout. Microsoft’s new Elite Series 2 controller is set to release on November 4th. Regularly listed at $180 from Amazon, Microsoft and elsewhere, today’s early deal is the lowest price we have tracked at about $17 below our previous pre-order mention. The Elite Series 2 Controller is Microsoft’s latest pro-level gamepad with a built-in rechargeable battery, a USB-C port and all the usual customization options found on the previous generation version. You can learn all about the the new Elite controller in our announcement coverage. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals here and even more details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the new feature set and pro-level customization options don’t excite you, just grab a spare standard Xbox gamepad for $40 or this PowerA wired option for just $20 Prime shipped instead.

You can still add an additional 6-months to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub right here at $20 off, and then go grab 44 more days with this Taco Bell promotion. Here are early impressions of the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare and everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview.

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller:

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will help you take your game to the next level. Featuring over 30 new ways to customize, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Make the controller your own with new interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!