Taco Bell is offering up to 44 days of Game Pass Ultimate with $5 Box purchase

Taco Bell is offering 44-days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for FREE when you purchase any $5 Box. Normally $15 per month, Microsoft currently offers your first initial month of Game Pass Ultimate at just $1, making this deal great for those who are already enrolled. To redeem your free 44-days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are a few steps to follow, but we’ve outlined them below.

How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Taco Bell:

Go to Taco Bell’s website and scroll to “Xbox Game Pass Online Offer” Order any $5 Box After purchase, you’ll get an email that contains a 14-day trial code After redeeming your 14-days, you should be able to sign up for an additional 30-days free when enrolling in automated billing

There’s a bit of a YMMV aspect here, as not every Taco Bell has $5 Boxes. But, most do. If yours does, then taking advantage of this deal should net you an additional 44 days of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Game Pass and Xbox Live bundled together.

Terms and conditions:

OFFER BEGINS 10/17/19 & ENDS 11/23/19 AT 8:59:59 PM PT BUT IS ONLY AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF 50 US/DC & AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD. PURCHASE THE TACO BELL XBOX $5 BOX OR THE $5 GRANDE NACHOS BOX FROM A PARTICIPATING TACO BELL RESTAURANT USING THE TACO BELL APP OR ON WWW.TACOBELL.COM (“QUALIFYING PURCHASE”), WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. PARTICIPANT WILL BE SENT AN EMAIL WITH A LINK AND UNIQUE CODE. TO REDEEM, VISIT LINK PROVIDED IN THE E-MAIL AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS TO REGISTER AND SUBMIT UNIQUE CODE BY 8:59:59 PM PT ON 11/24/19. SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION, PARTICIPANT WILL BE SENT A 14 DAY XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE DIGITAL CODE (“OFFER ITEM”). APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE OF OFFER ITEM IS $5. ANY EXISTING GOLD/GAME PASS MEMBERSHIP(S) WILL UPGRADE TO ULTIMATE AT A CONVERSION RATIO. SEE XBOX.COM/GAMEPASS FOR DETAILS. OFFER ITEMS MUST BE REDEEMED AT MICROSOFT.COM/REDEEM BY APRIL 30, 2020. OFFER ITEMS ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY AND ONLY AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. NO MORE THAN 500,000 OFFER ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE. THERE IS A LIMIT OF 2 OFFER ITEM PER HOUSEHOLD. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. OFFER IS SUBJECT TO FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://TACOBELLXBOXAPPOFFER.COM/. SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR CANCEL THE OFFER AT ANY TIME. SPONSOR: TACO BELL CORP., 1 GLEN BELL WAY, IRVINE, CA 92618.

