Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 6-months for $40 (Reg. $60)

Newegg is now offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Simply add this 3-month membership to your cart, apply code EMCUTVY32 at checkout and an additional 3 month code will be added to your order automatically. Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is regularly $45 with a 6-month sub going for $60. Today’s deal is $20 off and a great way to extend your Game Pass Ultimate sub for another half a year. For those unfamiliar, Game Pass Ultimate combines Microsoft’s online game streaming service with its Xbox Live Gold membership to offer Xbox gamers big-time perks. Online multiplayer, huge digital deals, and a growing library of on-demand titles are just a few of the benefits here. More details below.

In fact, you can tack an additional 44-days of Game Pass Ultimate on to your current subscription just by purchasing a $5 meal box at Taco Bell right now. That deal comes on the heels of Microsoft announcing a Spotify Premium and Game Pass cross over promotion.

Here are all of today’s best game deals, how to score a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare at a discount and Kingston’s Stinger Core Gaming Headset at just $25 Prime shipped. You’ll also want to browse our predictions for the best upcoming Black Friday 2019 gaming deals right here.

Xbox Game Pass:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game. Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles-plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World.

