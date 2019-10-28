Smartphone Accessories: Nomad 7.5W Qi Charging Hub $52 (Reg. $80), more

Keep electronics powered with this Nomad USB charging hub. Its surface delivers 7.5W of power to wirelessly charge your phone, and its hidden USB ports let you power four additional devices at the same time. This Nomad USB charging hub has LED indicators to keep you informed of its progress.

Capable of charging 5 devices at once, we created a hub that wirelessly charges your phone, while having 4 extra ports underneath, that fits in with your modern home. Now you can charge your headphones, iPad, bike lights, and power bank, all at the same time, in style.