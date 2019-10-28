Smartphone Accessories: Nomad 7.5W Qi Charging Hub $52 (Reg. $80), more

- Oct. 28th 2019 10:33 am ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Hub for $51.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $80, like it does still at Nomad, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention from back in the summer for the all-time low. Alongside its built-in 7.5W Qi wireless power capabilities, you’ll find a four-port 2.4A USB hub. So not only will Nomad’s Charging Hub allow you to quickly top off your iPhone’s battery, but also simplify your nightstand or desk’s power supply setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep electronics powered with this Nomad USB charging hub. Its surface delivers 7.5W of power to wirelessly charge your phone, and its hidden USB ports let you power four additional devices at the same time. This Nomad USB charging hub has LED indicators to keep you informed of its progress.

Capable of charging 5 devices at once, we created a hub that wirelessly charges your phone, while having 4 extra ports underneath, that fits in with your modern home. Now you can charge your headphones, iPad, bike lights, and power bank, all at the same time, in style.

