Smartphone Accessories: Nomad 7.5W Qi Charging Hub $52 (Reg. $80), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Hub for $51.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $80, like it does still at Nomad, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention from back in the summer for the all-time low. Alongside its built-in 7.5W Qi wireless power capabilities, you’ll find a four-port 2.4A USB hub. So not only will Nomad’s Charging Hub allow you to quickly top off your iPhone’s battery, but also simplify your nightstand or desk’s power supply setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Keep electronics powered with this Nomad USB charging hub. Its surface delivers 7.5W of power to wirelessly charge your phone, and its hidden USB ports let you power four additional devices at the same time.
Capable of charging 5 devices at once, we created a hub that wirelessly charges your phone, while having 4 extra ports underneath, that fits in with your modern home.
