Banana Republic Friends & Family Event takes a rare 40% off sitewide for fall

Banana Republic Friends & Family Event is live and offering 40% off regular price items with promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Inside the event you can find great deals on sweaters, outerwear, jeans, and more. Update your fall look with the men’s Slim Fit Shirt Jacket. Originally priced at $99, however during the event it’s discounted to $59. Shirt jackets are very trendy for this fall and I love the plaid detailing of this option. This style will look nice with khakis or jeans alike too. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Oversized Stripe Rectangular Scarf looks so cozy and can be worn in a variety of ways. This scarf is large and can be worn around your neck, as a shaw, or draped over for warmth. It’s currently on sale for $41 and originally was priced at $68.

Our top picks for women include:

