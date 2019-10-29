J.Crew Factory offers an extra 40% off clearance with deals from $12

For a limited time only, J.Crew Factory offers an extra 40% off all clearance with promo code WINWIN at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. Inside the sale you will find loads of deals on jeans, sweaters, outerwear, and much more. Fall is a wonderful time to update your jeans and the Slim-Fit Selvedge style is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $36 and originally was priced at $98. These jeans feature a dark wash that can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it has a perfect hem to roll. This style also is infused with stretch for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

