Command Leviton’s Decora Light Switch with Alexa + Assistant: $32.50 (28% off)

Amazon currently offers the Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Light Switch for $32.56 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new 2019 all-time low. Leviton’s Wi-Fi in-wall light switch sports a hub-less design that integrates into your smart home without needing any additional hardware. Despite that, it still works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you the flexibility to integrating this switch into a variety of setups. There’s also scheduling functionality and more to take advantage of. Over 1,470 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Depending on your setup, or if you’re a renter, installing an in-wall switch might not cut it. An easy to recommend alternative is the Wemo Mini Smart Plug at $22. I personally have these scattered around my smart home and have found them to be reliable options. Alongside Alexa and Assistant integration, there’s also HomeKit support. Which means you’ll be able to command Christmas lights and more with Siri.

Shop the rest of our notable smart home deals today, like a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day/Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at a new low of $60 ($40 off). There’s also robotic vacuums, smart security cameras, and more in our guide.

Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Light Switch features:

Easily replace your existing single pole or multi-way switch with the new Leviton 15 Amp Universal LED/Incandescent Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch to allow control from anywhere. Use the free My Leviton iOS or Android app to add/name devices and to control them individually or as a room with a single button push.

