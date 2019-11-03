An all-time low awaits on the 4K HDR-ready Roku Premiere at $29 (25% off)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available at Walmart as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Having dropped from $39, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price at Amazon. Perfect for enhancing an existing TV with smart capabilities, you’ll be able to enjoy The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and all of the other Apple TV+ shows thanks to recently added support. There’s also the usual roster of 4K HDR content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and more. It features a compact design that plugs into your TV over HDMI and won’t clutter up space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,500 customers.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit the bit for your streaming media player needs, right now we’re seeing several other options for enhancing your TV. Roku’s new Express HD at the Amazon all-time low of $24, as well as its Streaming Stick+ at $49, and refreshed Ultra at $80.

Or if you’re more of an Amazon fan, Fire TV streamers and more on sale from $30.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

