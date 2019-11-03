Verizon’s new iPhone and Pixel promo nets up to $800 worth of credits and more

Verizon Wireless is offering a particularly notable deal on the latest iPhones and Android devices, including Pixel 4/XL. If you’re willing to switch to Verizon from a competitor, you can get a $200 Mastercard gift card, up to $550 in credits, and a free Echo Dot bundle. You’ll need to trade in an iPhone 7 or newer, Google Pixel 2 or newer, or a handful of Samsung Galaxy devices. You can check out the entire list of eligible devices on this page. The additional credits will be applied cross 24-months. This is without a doubt the most aggressive offer we’ve seen to date on this fall’s hottest smartphones. To lock-in the $200 gift card, be sure to visit this rebate page and enter promo code FALLSWITCH at checkout. Full details on this promotion are right here and you’ll find additional terms and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions:

Up to $1599.99 device payment purchase w/ new smartphone line & port-in req’d. Less $200 prepaid card (mailed w/in 8 weeks) plus + up to $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Smart Plug devices provided by Verizon and redeemed on amazon.com. Must be redeemed no later than 1.31.2020. Amazon, Echo, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc.

