Columbia Clearance Sale cuts an extra 15% off jackets, pullovers, more

Columbia is offering an extra 15% off all of its sale items that are already discounted by up to 60% off. This sale is a great way to update your fall outerwear with an array of stylish jackets, pullovers, vests, and more. Great Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. For men, the Robinson Mountain Jacket is a must-have at just $42. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $100. This style is a perfect weight for fall weather and it has a hood in case you run into rain or snow. It’s available in three different color options and is highly packable for traveling. Be sure to head below the jump for even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dualistic Long Jacket is marked down to $94 and originally was priced at $140. I love the long length of this jacket that’s not only stylish but also will promote warmth in cool temperatures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers.

Our top picks for women include:

