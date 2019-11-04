Hanes takes up to 60% off over 500 styles for fall from just $8 + free shipping

- Nov. 4th 2019 4:20 pm ET

Hanes offers 50-60% off over 500 styles including sweats, tees, legwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 15% off clearance with code HOLIYAY15 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s ComfortBlend EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt is a must-have for this fall and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This sweatshirt is priced at just $9, which is 50% off the original rate. I love that this style is pile resistant, which makes it great for washing. It also has ribbed cuffs and a waistband for added comfort. It’s available in an array of color options and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 380 reviews from Hanes customers. Better yet, you can find the same style in a women’s version for just $8. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

