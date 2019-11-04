Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown kit for $16.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having originally retailed for $30, we’ve more recently been tracking a $25 going rate. Today’s offer saves you 33%, is over $1 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This 419-piece set brings the action-packed map of Dorado straight from the Overwatch world and into LEGO form. It recreates the iconic payload truck as well as a South American-style building facade and includes Reaper, Soldier: 76, and McCree minifigures. This kit is a must-have, especially if you’re hyped for Overwatch 2. Learn more in our hands-on review where we said the build results in “a near-perfect vignette” that is “one of the best playsets we’ve seen from LEGO in recent years.” More below from $7.

Update: Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox for $119.99 shipped. Usually selling for $160 at Amazon and just about every other retailer out there, today’s offer marks the very first price drop we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. This STEAM-inspired set previously made our list of favorite coding kits and includes 847-pieces alongside iOS and Android app support.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

If you’re looking to prepare for the holidays, don’t forget that LEGO’s new Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar is down to a new low at $30 (Reg. $40). And for the latest and greatest from LEGO, be sure to check out the recently-unveiled collectible wooden minifigure.

LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown features:

Now your favorite Overwatch fan can build an iconic Dorado building and payload truck with LEGO Overwatch 75972 Dorado Showdown! Based on the critically acclaimed international bestselling game, this Overwatch building toy features an instantly recognizable building from the popular Dorado map and 3 Overwatch minifigure characters—Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree. With Overwatch weapons, Dorado building, and a payload truck like in the game, fans of Overwatch will want to build and display it for their friends to see, while youngsters will like playing with the vehicle and mini market building from the game.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!