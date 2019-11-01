Last week we caught wind of LEGO’s plan to introduce its first wooden toy in nearly 60 years. Today the company is officially announcing its latest product, which mixes up the usual building kits in favor of a LEGO wooden minifigure. Measuring seven-inches tall, this release will surely be a must-have collectors item for fans looking to add a unique piece of LEGO history into their collections. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO unveils a new wooden minifigure collectible

LEGO first introduced the minifigure back in 1978, and in the years since, the brick-built figure has gone through a variety of incarnations from Police Officers to Darth Vader, and nearly everything in-between. Now we’re seeing one of the most unique releases yet, as LEGO has recreated the iconic figure.

Entering at five times the size of a usual minifigure, LEGO’s new wooden model stands seven-inches tall and is carved out of oak and features the usual level of pose-ability. Aside from a burned in LEGO logo on the top of the figure’s head, missing is the usual carefree smiling face. Though in true minifigure fashion, you’ll find the typical yellow plastic hands which have been scaled up to fit with the wooden body.

Alongside the wooden minifigure itself, LEGO is including a variety of other bricks which will allow you to assemble five items for the figure to hold. These range from a brick-built guitar to camera and more. The entire package comes in a premium gift box with an included 28-page leaflet featuring the history of the minifigure, further adding to this release’s overall collectibility.

Pricing and availability on LEGO’s latest

LEGO’s new wooden minifigure will officially be available starting on November 3rd and enters with a $119.99 price tag. It’ll be available both in-stores and online. Given the collectible nature of this one, there’s no telling how long LEGO plans to offer this unique homage to its past.

9to5toys Take:

In the past we’ve seen so many kits that fully embody a collectible nature, but LEGO’s latest drives home that point like no other. At its $120 price point, there’s no denying that this release is specifically geared towards those looking for a display-worthy piece that celebrates LEGO’s history.

