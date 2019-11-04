Macy’s Friends & Family Event: Extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, more

Macy’s Friends & Family Event offers an extra 30% off with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Score deals on top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Michael Kors, Free People, Vince Camuto, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Update your outerwear for this fall with the versatile men’s Michael Kors Down Blend Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $94. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $225. You can find it in an array of stylish color options and it’s wind resistant. It also has an attached hood and its down material will promote warmth in cool weather. Plus, on the sleeve of this jacket, there is a large logo that adds a fun touch. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Macy’s Friends & Family Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

