Skip Hop diaper bag backpack with matching changing pad is $46 Prime shipped

- Nov. 4th 2019 5:03 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack with Matching Changing Pad, Duo Signature in Gray for $45.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this diaper bag backpack is priced at up to $80 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This diaper bag really has it all with a 15-inch padded slot for your MacBook, a phone pocket, an easy grab handle and nine storage spaces. It also has cushioned shoulder straps for comfortable carrying and it’s gender neutral. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

With your savings be sure to also check out the Skip Hop Insulated Breastmilk Cooler and Baby Bottle Bag for just $15. This cooler keeps two bottles warm or cold with an included freezer pack. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack features:

  • Updated with textured fabrics in versatile neutral hues and stylish vegan leather trim, our Duo Diaper Backpack has a streamlined design, great construction and all the functionality parents need in a diaper bag.
  • This backpack has all the must-have features of a classic diaper bag including nine pockets for the ultimate organization, easy-grab top handle, lined pocket for your phone, as well as stroller straps.
  • Includes machine washable cushioned changing pad; size unfolded (inches): 23.5l x 12h; (cm): 60l x 30h; folded (inches): 8l x 12h; (cm): 20l x 30h
  • Padded pocket holds most 15″ laptops

