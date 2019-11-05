We now have details on the Fender Black Friday ad for 2019. After seeing the first of this year’s big-time ads from Petco, Office Depot, HP, Microsoft, and others, it is now time to dive into the holiday offers from Fender. While the early Guitar Center Black Friday sale is already in full swing and features loads of Fender gear, the first sale features several exclusive products, Fender’s online Play learning platform, and much more you won’t find elsewhere. Head below for all the details.

Fender Black Friday 2019 Event

The main Fender Black Friday 2019 event will take place from November 27th through December 1st. Although some deals (mainly Fender Play) will be kicking off slightly before that on the 26th.

Details on the actual instrument and speaker deals are still vague at this point. But we do know Fender will be offering up to $400 off electric guitars come the 27th as well as up to $100 off its Bluetooth speakers and lifestyle products. That’s on top of a plethora of notable accessory deals, gift packages, and even more. While other retailers like Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend could very well undercut on the instruments (especially previous generation models), the Fender Black Friday sale will be a great place to pick up less expensive gifts (more details on those below) for guitar and musician’s this holiday season.

Fender Play Black Friday promotion:

Fender Play is the brand’s online learning platform where beginners can learn to play guitar, bass, and ukulele. The online service also includes 10% off select gear and instruments on the Fender site all year. Even a particularly exciting gift option for budding rockstars, it will be seeing some notable price drops from November 26th through December 2nd as part of the Fender Black Friday 2019 event. More specifically, one-year Fender Play subscriptions will be available at 50% off. A 12-month sub usually sells for $90 at Amazon so that we could be looking at a $45 or $50 year for Black Friday.

Other notable deals include:

