After a busy end of the week filled with Black Friday ad leaks from Costco, Kohl’s, and more, we’re now starting the week off with another flier hitting the interwebs. This year’s HP Black Friday ad is now available for your viewing pleasure with notable deals on PCs, accessories, and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks from the 2019 HP Black Friday ad below, alongside details on doorbusters and other pertinent information about this year’s event.

HP details Black Friday plans in new ad

HP will officially be kicking off its Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving day with a rotating cast of doorbusters updating hourly throughout the weekend. The best doorbusters will start on Thanksgiving Day at 6 am PST, with new offers popping up every three hours or so.

HP is slated to offer free shipping and a price match guarantee throughout the shopping season. It’s a no-brainer move for them as they attempt to pry consumers away from Amazon, Walmart, and other mainstream retailers.

Notable PC deals litter this year’s HP Black Friday ad

As you’d guess, HP is pushing its line of PCs heavily throughout its Black Friday ad this year. There’s also price drops across other categories as well, with deals on Bose speakers, monitors, storage, and much more.

One particularly notable deal is on the HP 15z Pavilion Laptop at $449.99. HP initially charged $1,300, but we’ve seen it closer to $800 in recent months. This deal is expected to the be lowest advertised price in the lead up to Black Friday.

We’re also seeing HP’s robust 230W Thunderbolt Dock for $315, which is down from its usual $350 price tag. It works with various Thunderbolt-equipped devices and delivers substantial I/O alongside its powerful 230W output to charge your devices.

Other notable deals include:

HP Black Friday Ad 2019

