After unveiling the Xbox preview this morning, we now have quite a substantial list of upcoming deals via the Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek online ad today. From Surface machines and gaming deals to laptops, monitors, smartwatches, and headphones, Microsoft will be offering hundreds of dollars off a wide selection of gear this year. Head below for a closer look at what we can expect this Black Friday.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Microsoft Black Friday Early Details:

As today’s deals are just a sneak peek at the Microsoft Black Friday 2019 event, they are quite wide-ranging and will start as early as November 21st online. However, the start times for most of the deals in today’s preview are skewed throughout the month. The Samsung Galaxy S10 deals start on the 21st, for example, while the Samsung watch deals will kick-off the following day with the rest of the offering beginning on the 24th and 28th. You can see all of the start times for everything in today’s preview ad right here.

But again, this is just the Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek; there are no direct details as to what will be available online or in-store at this point. Just be sure to hit up our Black Friday 2019 store closure and Microsoft prediction posts for more details.

Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek:

As we mentioned above, the Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek ad is filled with hundreds of dollars of Surface configurations as well as HP, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo laptops. That’s onto of up to $300 off gaming monitors and more. We are also seeing a series of deals on Samsung gear, including the Galaxy as mentioned above S10, smartwatches, Galaxy earbuds, and more.

Just don’t expect to see much of the Xbox details here. You can get all the new information on the Microsoft gaming offers right here. But we are seeing up to $125 off Turtle Beach headsets starting on the 28th as well as $20 off Xbox game drives on the same day.

On November 29th, a collection of Kano Coding Kits will up to 50% off with deals starting from $50, as we previously predicted.

Top Picks from the Ad:

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!