Last we heard from Pad & Quill it was offering up to 25% off messenger bags and more, but today it’s time for its new leather MacBook case. The new Aria case is available for MacBook Pro (13 and 15-inch) as well as the 13-inch MacBook Air. Regularly ranging from $130 up to $150, all three models are now marked down by up to $15 and will drop even lower with a unique promo code. Head below for all the details.

New Aria Leather MacBook Case:

Pad & Quill’s new leather MacBook case is described as an “amazingly light yet protective leather laptop case.” As we have come to expect from Pad & Quill, it is made of full-grain leather from USA hides that is designed to patina over time and look even better the more you use it. You can also expect a Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure and a wrapped, book-style spine “that allows full opening of the MacBook.” The usual discrete signature of the craftsman that made your case will be hidden inside along with P&Q’s 25-year warranty on the leather and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

But as we mentioned above, we also see some very notable early deals on today’s cases. All three models of the new leather MacBook case are currently marked down, and you can knock an additional 15% off using code PQ15 at checkout. All of which ship free with pricing after the discounts as follows:

And remember, you can use code PQ16 at checkout to knock an additional 10% off just about everything else Pad & Quill offers. This particular discount code can go a long way when it’s paired with already marked down gear, including the Mr. PQ deals where you’ll find products as much as 50% off.

Speaking of accessories for your Apple gear, all of Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are at new Amazon lows right now, and you’ll find even more in our Smartphone Accessories roundup. Plus, don’t forget about Anker’s early Black Friday sale with deals from $9.

