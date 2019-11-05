Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger $21 (30% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $20.96 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s price cut is good for an over 30% discount, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new Amazon low. With the ability to replenish everything from your MacBook and iPad to iPhone, Nintendo Switch, and more, this USB-C wall adapter will become a go-to in your mobile charging setup. Plus with its compact design, it won’t hog too much room in your everyday carry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
UGREEN USB-C charger features the USB C port with Power Delivery 2.0, outputting max. 5V/3A,9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A voltage and current. It can not only fast charge your PD compatible phones, but also fast charge PD compatible computers.
It comes with multi-protection such as over-temperature protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection and short-circuit protection, protecting your devices charging safely.The foldable plug makes it easy to be packed and the compact design is smaller than the laptop charger. There is no need to carry big sized laptop charger in business trip. The tiny USB C charger maybe a lifesaver and space safer.
