Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger $21 (30% off), more

- Nov. 5th 2019 10:18 am ET

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $20.96 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s price cut is good for an over 30% discount, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new Amazon low. With the ability to replenish everything from your MacBook and iPad to iPhone, Nintendo Switch, and more, this USB-C wall adapter will become a go-to in your mobile charging setup. Plus with its compact design, it won’t hog too much room in your everyday carry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories: 

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad + Adapter: $17 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code 2JRHWD5V
  • Get 512GB of Samsung microSD storage at a new Amazon low of $78 (Reg. $95)
  • TaoTronics Wireless Sports Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9WKNNJYQ
  • Veckle 0.5-foot USB-C Cable: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code L49EKGKA
  • Lecone USB-C to Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code END2019A

UGREEN USB-C charger features the USB C port with Power Delivery 2.0, outputting max. 5V/3A,9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A voltage and current. It can not only fast charge your PD compatible phones, but also fast charge PD compatible computers.

It comes with multi-protection such as over-temperature protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection and short-circuit protection, protecting your devices charging safely.The foldable plug makes it easy to be packed and the compact design is smaller than the laptop charger. There is no need to carry big sized laptop charger in business trip. The tiny USB C charger maybe a lifesaver and space safer.

