Lenovo’s 10-inch Android tablet converts into an Alexa display: $179 ($70 off)

Amazon offers the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 32GB Android Tablet with Alexa Dock for $179 shipped. Normally selling for $250, just like you’ll find at Best Buy, that saves you over 28%, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the third-best offer we’ve seen all-time. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, its display is surrounded by dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers for rocking out to your favorite tunes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable way to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience? Consider the Echo Show 5 at $60. Rather than getting a 10.1-inch screen here like you would with the featured deal, Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display. But for adding to your nightstand or desk, this is a great alternative. Head over to our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Or looking for more Alexa discounts? Amazon has a fresh batch of discounts from $30.

Also on sale in the Android world today, we’re seeing some notable offers on Moto Z3 Play smartphones which are now upwards of $350 off and come bundled with SIM car kits starting at $150. Or if you need a higher-end tablet, right now Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 is down to new Amazon lows from $450.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Android Tablet features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab is a great FHD 10.1″ Android tablet for multiuse or family use, with Smart Screen and Amazon Alexa functionality. Dock it to the detachable Smart Dock and ask Alexa questions, play videos, and enjoy music with loud, crisp sound. Control your smart home automation devices from across the room with far-field voice pickup features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!