Save up to $350 on Moto Z3 Play smartphones bundled with SIM kits from $150

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Smartphone bundled with a three-month SIM card kit and case for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $500, when you throw in the service plan value and accessory, you’re looking at an overall $580 value and a 60% savings. Today’s offer is $30 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. Those who can live with less storage can grab the 32GB model for $150. Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just plan to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset. Or if you don’t think the included 64/32GB of storage will cut it, Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for under $20 is another great way to use some of the leftover cash.

Don’t forget that right now Amazon is giving Prime cardholders up to 20% bonus cashback, which includes the unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Smartphone at $685.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play features:

Enjoy exceptional performance from this durable Motorola moto z3 play smartphone, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass. The 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor run intensive apps smoothly, while the 6-inch Full HD display offers a detailed picture. This Motorola moto z3 play smartphone has a 12MP camera with a low-light sensor, capturing clear photos in most environments.

