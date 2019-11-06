Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite bundle + COD Modern Warfare now already $100+ off

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Bundle with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $249.99 shipped. This particular bundle is regularly $300 direct from Microsoft while the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare (hands-on impressions right here) still fetches $55 at Amazon. That means you’re saving more than $100 with today’s bundle, a match for the best Black Friday discount we have seen thus far. For comparison sake, Walmart has this bundle without Modern Warfare on sale for $260 right now. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here and even more details down below.

Deals have started to slow down on Xbox bundles as of late, likely due to the onslaught of price drops that are about to hit. But as we mentioned above, today’s deal is a solid $100 in savings, includes a brand new game, and is certainly on par with what we expect to see from the most readily available Black Friday offers. Speaking of which, here’s a sneak peak at the Microsoft Black Friday event and the Xbox preview ad.

And for all things Black Friday game deals stay locked to our hub. We have already seen major ads from Target and others, so be sure to swing by so you can plan out your holiday shopping schedule accordingly.

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Bundle:

Own the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle and battle to be the last one standing. This bundle includes a gradient purple Xbox One S console, a purple Xbox Wireless Controller, a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Glider, and a Rare Pickaxe (available in Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative modes), and 2000 V-Bucks. (Game requires Xbox Live Gold, subscription sold separately.

