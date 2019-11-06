Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained Ritual of the Night $17, FIFA 20 $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on PS4 for $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop along with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One version at $17 each. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked. This is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG and was created by Koji Igarashi as a spiritual successor to the famous Castlevania series. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including FIFA 20, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Castlevania Requiem, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- FIFA 20 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hotline Miami Collection Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Party $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- God of War $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
