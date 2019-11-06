Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained Ritual of the Night $17, FIFA 20 $34, more

- Nov. 6th 2019 9:29 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on PS4 for $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop along with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One version at $17 each. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked. This is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG and was created by Koji Igarashi as a spiritual successor to the famous Castlevania series. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including FIFA 20, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Castlevania Requiem, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and many more. 

