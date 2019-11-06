Lock-in another year of PlayStation Plus for $39 today (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1 year PlayStation Plus memberships for $38.99 with free delivery. Regularly $60, this is a solid $21 discount from the going rate and another great opportunity to extend your subscription at a discount. While we did see it go for $36 previously (very limited text promo code), anything under $40 is rare and to be taken into consideration. You certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price after waiting until the last minute. PS Plus brings access to the free game library every month, online play and loads of huge digital deals (especially during Black Friday), among other things. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While there is a good chance we see this 1 year sub go for slightly less over the Black Friday deal season, anything under $40 tends to be extremely limited. Missing out on those will mean you might actually end up paying more than today’s deal. While we cannot say for sure just yet, it is something to keep in mind.

Here are this month’s PS Plus free games, all of today’s best game deals and all of the PlayStation gear we expect to see on sale for Black Friday. Everything you need too know about PlayStation 5 is right here.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

Sony PlayStation Plus Membership Subscription Card 1 Year In Stock. Order Now! One year membership to PlayStation Plus. Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!