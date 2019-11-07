Today, we have a massive sitewide Pad & Quill sale on Mac and iPhone accessories, among many other things. The company is among our favorite higher-end device accessory makers out there, offering gorgeous handmade craftsmanship, stellar 25-year warranties, and some of the best Apple gear accessories on the market. That’s on top of its collection of leather bags, cord organizers, linen journals, and much more. Head below to find out how to score at least 15% off everything Pad & Quill offers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill’s Mac and iPhone accessories collection is extensive. On top of the brand new leather Aria MacBook Pro/Air cases it debuted just a few days ago, the company makes solutions for just any device you might need to accessorize.

P&Q Mac and iPhone Accessories Sale:

While it’s pretty hard to go wrong with a 15% off sitewide sale at Pad & Quill, there are ways to make your discount go even further. For example, the leather Oxford iPad Sleeve is currently already marked down to $119.95, from the usual $140. However, once you apply today’s PQ15 promo code at the cart, your total will drop down to just $101.96 shipped. That’s about 27% off the regular price tag and well under the advertised 15% off sale promotion. It is also one of the best prices we have tracked on the Oxford Sleeve. Compatible with anything up to iPad Pro 12.9 3rd Gen (with a case in some situations), this leather sleeve features marine-grade nylon stitching, a riveted strap closure, and a built-in accessory pocket for Magic Keyboards, cords or chargers.

But as we mentioned above, this is a sitewide sale with no exceptions, so the above promo code will work on all Mac and iPhone accessories, messenger bags, cord folios, and well, everything you see on this site. That’s on top of those brand new Aria MacBook cases.

While we are talking about Apple gear accessories, there are some very notable first-party deals running right now. Apple 9.7-inch Smart Cover is starting from $24, and we still have its iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new Amazon lows. Hit up our Smartphone Accessories Guide for even more options and our Black Friday 2019 hub to prep for the year’s biggest shopping event.

Oxford iPad Sleeve:

Crafted from a single piece of full-grain bridle leather, the Oxford Sleeve for iPad is purpose built to hold up to an iPad Pro 12.9 in our Oxford Case (or similarly sized case) along with an Apple Magic Keyboard or USB-C cord and charger all in one slim bundle that weighs less than a pound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!