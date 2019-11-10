Another major Black Friday ad has been released this morning with Staples showing its plans for 2019’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year. This time around, Staples will be rolling out aggressive pricing on Apple products, PCs, tech, and more starting on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday proper will kick-off with an early morning door opening at brick and mortar locations. You’ll find all of our top picks along with details on in-store hours and more down below from this year’s Staples Black Friday ad.

Black Friday hours and more revealed

Staples will kick-off its Black Friday festivities on Thanksgiving Day, however, brick and mortar locations are slated to be closed as per usual. Deals will begin to pop-up online starting Thanksgiving Day with Black Friday proper opening retail locations at 7 am.

Staples’ own rewards program offers up to 5% cashback with in-store purchases, along with free next-day shipping on orders over $45. If you don’t have a rewards membership yet, it may be worth your time to sign-up for free if any deals from this year’s Staples Black Friday ad have caught your eye.

Staples brings back notable Apple deals for Black Friday

There was a time when Staples was one of the best places to score Apple discounts, however, in recent years that’s not always been the case. It appears that the trend may be changing, according to the 2019 Staples Black Friday ad. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad will drop to $249, down from the usual $329 price tag, which is a deal we’ve seen reflected in Target and Best Buy’s Black Friday ads.

Staples will also have Apple’s second-generation AirPods on sale for $134, down from the usual $159 price tag. This is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked at mainstream retailers although Rakuten periodically has them for less.

Black Friday will also deliver the usual host of discounts on Amazon products this year at Staples, including Echo Dot at $22 (Reg. $49), Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (Reg. $50), and various Fire tablet deals.

Other notable Black Friday deals include:

Staples Black Friday ad

