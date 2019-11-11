J.Crew’s Singles Day Sale offers extra 50% off clearance + 30% off your purchase

J.Crew takes part of the Singles Day Deals with an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off your purchase with code FLASH at checkout. J.Crew Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. Now is a great time to update your fall wardrobe and the men’s Midweight Flannel Shirt will do just the trick. It’s currently marked down to $56 and originally was priced at $80. This shirt will look great layered under jackets and vests or worn on its or own. It will also pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike, depending on the occasion. I also like that this shirt has more of a traditional fit with a roomy build and sleeves. Score even more deals from J.Crew by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Midweight Flannel Shirt in Tartan $56 (Orig. $80)
- Box Quilted Jacket $139 (Orig. $198)
- Marled French Terry Henley $56 (Orig. $80)
- 484 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans $83 (Orig. $118)
- Boiled Merino Full Zip Jacket $139 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cocoon Coat Wool Coat $255 (Orig. $365)
- Turletneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn $67 (Orig. $95)
- Open V-Neck Shirt in Buffalo Check $63 (Orig. $90)
- Pointelle Cable Sweater $69 (Orig. $98)
- 10-inch Highest-Rise Toothpick $90 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
