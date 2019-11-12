Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, Golf Peaks, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Bridge Constructor Portal, Golf Peaks, Space Marshals, Time Recoil, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Welcome To Hell: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: DJ Record Screen Music & Voice: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Time Recoil: $1 (Reg. $6)
Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $5 (Reg. $10)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $8 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $1 (Reg. $3)
