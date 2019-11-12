Today’s Best Game Deals: Sega Genesis Classics $20, NBA 2K19 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Sega Genesis Classics collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.93. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Switch and is the best we can find. It includes over 50 classics from “Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including NBA 2K19, Hitman 2, Far Cry New Dawn, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, a Live Gold Sonic sale, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- NBA 2K19 $5 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $20+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCUUUV34
- Live Gold Sonic sale from $1.50 | Xbox
- Hitman 2 $18 (Reg. $23+) | Amazon
- DAEMON X MACHINA $50 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
