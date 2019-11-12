Today’s Best Game Deals: Sega Genesis Classics $20, NBA 2K19 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Sega Genesis Classics collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.93. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Switch and is the best we can find. It includes over 50 classics from “Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including NBA 2K19, Hitman 2, Far Cry New Dawn, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, a Live Gold Sonic sale, and many more.

