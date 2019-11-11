Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now matching low at $1 on iOS (Reg. $7)

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha and her living sword in Severed for iOS. The former iPad Game of the Year and Apple Design Award winner is now on sale for just $1. Down from the regular $7, this is matching the all-time low and $1 below our previous mention. Featuring a series of branching paths and a sever mechanic to steal enemy abilities for yourself, players must master offensive and defensive sword skills. Rated 4+ stars form thousands all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can also still take command of your own insect army in Anthill for $2 (Reg. $5) and then head over to this morning’s roundup for more. You’ll find deals on titles like Mystic Vale, Modern Magic 8 Ball, Planescape: Torment, Pixel Weather – Forecast, Alleys, and more.

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $27, Far Cry Primal $10, more

Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!