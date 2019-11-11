Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now matching low at $1 on iOS (Reg. $7)

- Nov. 11th 2019 10:18 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $7 $1
0

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha and her living sword in Severed for iOS. The former iPad Game of the Year and Apple Design Award winner is now on sale for just $1. Down from the regular $7, this is matching the all-time low and $1 below our previous mention. Featuring a series of branching paths and a sever mechanic to steal enemy abilities for yourself, players must master offensive and defensive sword skills. Rated 4+ stars form thousands all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can also still take command of your own insect army in Anthill for $2 (Reg. $5) and then head over to this morning’s roundup for more. You’ll find deals on titles like Mystic Vale, Modern Magic 8 Ball, Planescape: Torment, Pixel Weather – Forecast, Alleys, and more

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Alleys, Planescape Torment, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $27, Far Cry Primal $10, more

Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $7 $1

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
DrinkBox Studios

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard