Anker eufyCam 2 system has HomeKit, FREE extra cam for $350 ($500 value), more

Best Buy is offering Anker’s recently-released eufyCam 2 Security System with a FREE extra camera for $349.99 shipped. The normal 2-camera system is $350 and the extra cam adds another $150 value here. This is the first discount we’ve tracked since it was announced and is the best available. The eufyCam 2 sports HomeKit compatibility, which is a must for Apple-centric households. On top of that, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support for those who aren’t quite as into Apple’s ecosystem as others. Plus, you’ll find 365-day battery life here, meaning you won’t have to remember to recharge these cameras but once a year. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/12 @ 4:10pm: Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $129.99 shipped when coupon code ALT25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $69 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $6. Initially called Door View Cam, the company chose to rename it after customer’s voiced that it was confusing. Now called Peephole Cam, it’s clearer than ever that it allows customers to physically see out the door when opening an app proves to be inconvenient. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Now, you don’t have to spend $350 to get a smart home camera security system. Check out Wyze Cam V2 and Wyze Cam Pan (which we recently went hands-on with.) Prices start at around $25 on Amazon, which is far less than eufyCam 2. You’ll lose out on the battery-operated capabilities, and there’s no HomeKit here, but Alexa and Assistant are available in this budget-friendly package.

Don’t forget to swing by the other security-related sales we have going on right now. There’s Arlo Camera Solar Panel at a new Amazon low, Anker’s eufyCam E One Camera Security System at $130, and even the Anker Singles Day Sale. We also have the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Hub at $249, which is a $100 savings. Plus, you’ll find Nest Hello at $162, which is nearly $70 off its regular rate.

eufyCam 2 features:

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!