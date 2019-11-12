Rockport cuts 30% off top picks: Boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Rockport offers 30% off top picks with code OURPICKS at checkout. You can find deals on boots, dress shoes, heels, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Marshall Chukka Boots are on sale for $74, which is down from its original rate of $105. These boots are versatile to dress up or down and they’re lightweight to promote comfort. This style is also flexible to promote a natural stride. I also really like the polished leather that these boots have to elevate your look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Rockport customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Rockport below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Orvis Friends and Family Event that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!