The Sonic movie has had a troubled unveil. After seeing Jim Carey steal the show in the early trailers, the cringeworthy CGI version of everyone’s favorite hedgehog was not received well by fans. And rightfully so. The design of Sonic looked more like a kid in a bad pair of blue pajamas and subsequently forced the studio to put the whole thing on hold. Fortunately, it seems as though Sonic’s look is back on track if some early leaks ring true. Head below for more.

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

After being trolled all across the internet for the initial design, followed by talented and completely unassociated artists showing Hollywood how it’s done, the upcoming Sonic movie appears as though its mostly in good shape. The original design showcased an almost human set of teeth, an extremely odd body shape, and a face that not even the most hardcore Genesis fan would recognize. It was so bad, it almost seemed like a really bad joke Hollywood was playing on the gaming community. It wasn’t, and the whole movie got pushed back to 2020 because of it.

Sonic Movie Redesign Leaks?

Fast forward to today, some new imagery of the redesigned Sonic appears to have hit the internet. This Twitter post appears to be showing off marketing materials for the movie with a much more acceptable Sonic design (seen below). That was after a poster for the movie was spotted on Twitter with a similarly, improved look. While we cannot confirm any of these images, the two separate leaks appear to be showing off a very similar, if not identical new design.

Here's a wider picture of the allegedly leaked redesigned #SonicMovie standee image. Source is also unconfirmed. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/fdS1KbBleU — Tails' Channel | Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates (@TailsChannel) November 6, 2019

All-in-all, the new look for the upcoming Sonic movie, if it is indeed the official design, is much better than before. Gone is the odd human facial features, but we are still seeing a set of blue furry arms, as opposed to the bare look on the actual character. Nonetheless, it is a massive improvement most Sonic fans will appreciate.

9to5Toy’s Take:

Originally due to hit theaters this week, the upcoming Sonic movie is now scheduled for a February 14th, 2020 release date. While the new design certainly doesn’t mean the movie will actually be good, at least it has a chance of doing so now. It’s hard to imagine Jim Carey’s performance not being at least entertaining, and it would have been a real shame if it all went to waste because Hollywood can’t draw a cartoon hedgehog properly.

