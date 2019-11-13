Amazon baby essentials sale from $5.50: Huggies diapers, soap, wipes, more

- Nov. 13th 2019 8:19 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off baby essentials. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ ratings across just about all the products in today’s sale. From Amazon brand items, to Babyganics shampoo, Huggies diapers and much more, this is great a time to stock up for the little one. We are tracking a number of all-time lows on several products and you’ll find all of our top picks down below starting from $5.50.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Many of the prices below will drop even further by opting for Subscribe & Save on the individual listing pages.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s baby gear event as we are seeing a wide range of essentials on sale from under $5.50 Prime shipped.

Huggies Little Snugglers Diapers:

Huggies Bundle includes 84 Huggies Newborn Diapers (fits up to 10 lbs.) & 288 Huggies Natural Care Baby Wipes (Sensitive). Huggies Little Snugglers Size Newborn diapers feature softness & breathability with an umbilical cord cutout to protect your baby’s belly button, a pocketed-back waistband to contain the mess & GentleAbsorb liner that draws the mess away for superior skin protection, plus wetness indicator

