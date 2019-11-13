Kids will go wild for the giant Little Tikes Kitchen: $60 or less (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake ‘N Share Kitchen Activity Set for $59.98 shipped. However, if you’re willing to text TOY to 827438, Target will send you a promo code to knock the total down to $56.26 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Walmart currently has it on sale for $60 as well. There are toy gifts for kids and then there’s the “ultimate Tasty Jr. Role Play Kitchen” that is sure light them up the second they unwrap it. Along with the pretend play oven and fridge, the countertop can be raised over time so the set can grow as the kids do. It includes 40+ pieces of food, a smartphone holder “so kids can snap and share their creations,” 3 pretend play recipes, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As a quick side note, you can score this Disney 22-inch Mickey Mouse Holiday 2019 Plush for just $4.99 Prime shipped by including it in toy orders of $50 or more at Amazon. So if you do go with the Amazon option above (or any other eligible toy purchase over $50), you can grab the plushy at $15 off.

You can also expand the pretend pantry available to the little ones by leveraging some of your savings on the Breakfast Role Play Activity Pack. It goes for $15 Prime shipped and is part of the Little Tikes Tasty Jr. toy line. Or opt for the Birthday Treats set for the same price.

While we are talking kids’ toys, there’s a whole lot more where these came from. The Hot Wheels Colossal Track Set is $70 (Reg. $90), this R/C Batmobile is $64 (Reg. $80), and you can use Snap Circuits to teach your kids about electronics for $37 right now. However, if you’ve got some LEGO building kits in mind, don’t pay full price for those either. You’ll find loads of options right here starting from just $16 Prime shipped.

Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake ‘N Share Kitchen Activity Set:

The ultimate tasty Jr role play kitchen, complete with pretend play oven and fridge

Kitchen has 2 grow-with-me modes: starts wide for younger kids and adjusts to a higher countertop as kids grow

Built-in smart phone holder so kids can snap & share their creations

Comes with 3 pretend play recipes inspired by your favorite tasty videos

Includes 40+ pieces of food and accessories for kids to create their dream recipes

