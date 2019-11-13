Earlier today we got a look at what to expect from Sears Outlet come Thanksgiving week, and now Walgreens is getting in on the action with its 2019 Black Friday ad. While you’ll find the usual smattering of offers for products from around the house, there’s also deals on App Store credit as well as other gift cards, and more. Head below for a closer look at the 2019 Black Friday ad, as well as for some of our top picks from Walgreens this year.

Walgreens offers three days of deals

To kickoff this year’s holiday shopping festivities, Walgreens will be opening its retail locations on Thanksgiving day and running a variety of sales throughout the end of the week. So shoppers will have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of all of the deals outlined in Walgreens’s Black Friday ad, both in-store and online.

Alongside a wealth of discounts on food, beverages, and other goodies for around the house, Walgreens is offering some more eye-catching discounts come Black Friday. One that’s sure to be a hit with the Apple crowd is getting a bonus $10 Walgreens credit when buying App Store gift cards. This offer also extends towards Xbox or Starbucks credit, as well as other gift cards.

While you won’t find the kind of variety of tech that’ll be available at Target, Walgreens will have some smaller items like SanDisk storage from $6, iPhone screen protectors at 25% off, and plenty of Bluetooth earbuds. Walgreens also doesn’t seem to be holding back on the buy one get one free deals throughout this year’s Black Friday ad. Whether you’re shopping for office supplies, cosmetics, vitamins, or batteries, the retailer has you covered.

Lastly, Walgreens is offering in-store shoppers a 25% off coupon off their next purchase when spending $25 or more.

Other notable deals include

Walgreens Black Friday ad

