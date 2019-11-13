After catching a good look at the Meijer event this morning and the Sears promo before that, it’s time to dive into the 8-page Sears Outlet Black Friday 2019 ad. While Sears Outlet might be one of the locations that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, its online deals will undoubtedly be available, and store locations will be open over the weekend. From substantial price drops on home appliances and living room sets to tools and much more, Sears Outlet will have its fair share of notable deals this year. Head below for everything.

Sears Outlet Store Hours, Online Shopping and More

While brick and mortar Sears Outlet stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, online shopping will still be available that day. The following day, stores will open at 7 am and then at 9 am on Saturday.

Judging by the information found on the Sears Outlet Black Friday 2019 ad, online deals will be available from November 27th through until Thursday, December 5th, or until supplies last.

As expected from the Sears Black Friday 2019 ad, there are loads of deals on larger home/kitchen appliances, which will be up to 50% off list with an additional 15% off for Black Friday. These deals will undoubtedly be worth a look for those looking for a refresh without needing the latest and most excellent models. That’s on top of a series of doorbuster deals on smaller kitchenware items, including cast iron and food storage kits from $10.

You’ll also find deep deals on living room furniture sets at up to 70% off (or up to about $600 off list) as well as a series of Sealy mattress and box spring combos at up to 70% off. You’ll find more of our top picks below.

Our favorite deals include:

Sears Outlet Black Friday 2019 Ad:

