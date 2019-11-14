Enjoy a nice book in a warm bed this winter with a reading pillow for $21.50

- Nov. 14th 2019 7:49 pm ET

mittaGonG Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Backrest Reading Pillow with Arms for $21.49 Prime shipped when the code 50T94TU9 is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate there and is the best available. If you’ve ever tried to sit on the bed and read a book, there’s never a comfortable way to do it. This pillow makes it super simple to enjoy a good book while staying cozy and comfy this winter. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds.

For the younger ones in your home, check out this smaller reading pillow. It’s $21 Prime shipped and is designed specifically for smaller bodies.

However, with your savings, pick up a can of Scotchguard. It’s easy to spray on and will repel liquids and stains, to keep your brand-new reading pillow looking its best for years to come.

Backrest Reading Pillow features:

FIRM SUPPORT-High Quality Shredded Foam Padding, you can lean against it comfortably while reading, watching tv, playing video games…More supportive than usual reading pillows ARM SUPPORT-Thick and long arms support. Takes some weight off your shoulder and neck muscles. Helps to relieve the neck pain

