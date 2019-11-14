The grocery space is becoming quite competitive these days. Walmart has launched InHome, Amazon Fresh is now free for Prime members, and we’re supposed to see the first Amazon grocery store come to fruition in 2020. Target today announced that it’s getting in on the action by prominently offering same-day delivery in its smartphone app. Even better, Target delivery will be free of charge Sunday, November 17 through Tuesday, November 26.

Same-day Target delivery lands on smartphones

As our lives get busier and busier, it’s in companies’ best interests to make it dead-simple to purchase products from them. These days, time is more valuable than money, opening up new revenue streams for options like same-day Target delivery.

While Target and Shipt have already been working together, today it becomes a much bigger deal with same-day delivery options being prominently displayed in the Target smartphone app. Target calls out that it has 65,000 items that are eligible for delivery, ensuring that many customers will be to use its service.

Eligible orders will have “Same Day Delivery” displayed across the top of the app, and a delivery can make it to your door in as little as one hour. Target RedCard and Circle work with Shipt delivery, allowing customers to lock in benefits like 5% savings and special offers.

“Adding same-day delivery to our app is another way we’re making it easier and faster for guests to get the same great value, curated products and top-notch guest service they’ve come to expect from Target, all while placing an order online or directly from their phone,” says Dawn Block, senior vice president, digital, Target.

Pricing and availability

Good news for Shipt members, same-day delivery will cost you nothing extra. Folks that aren’t subscribed to Shipt will need to pay a $9.99 delivery fee on each order. This makes Shipt’s $99 annual fee a bargain for anyone that will use the service at least once per month.

For anyone that would like to try before buying, Target delivery will be free of charge on orders of $75+ from Sunday, November 17 through Tuesday, November 26. Take note that Shipt is not available in rural areas, so many, but not every household, will be able to take advantage of this promotion.

9to5Toys’ Take

With same-day delivery being offered inside of the Target’s own shopping app, there’s a good chance that more customers are likely to try out the service. While this is great for Target and Shipt, busy households stand to benefit the most. I for one am excited about Target delivery, and plan to sign up for Shipt once it is available in my area.

