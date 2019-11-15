Amazon is back with another Instant Pot deal, get the LUX80 model for $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Lux80 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, this is down from the usual $110 price tag and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ve surely heard about Instant Pot by now, but if you’ve yet to jump in, this model is certainly worth a look. It features a 3-in-1 design with enough space for 3-quarts of your favorite meal. Great for cooking rice, meats, steaming and more. Over 6,300 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Pair your savings with a popular Instant Pot cookbook and dive into your new world of culinary creations. This book includes 500 “quick and easy” recipes, which should make for some fun meals throughout the year. It’s an easy way to learn more about cooking with an Instant Pot and skipping the trial and error portion all users are familiar with.

Instant Pot LUX80 Pressure Cooker features:

Stainless steel cooking pot, steam rack & lid – healthy, food grade 304 (18/8)

3 adjustable modes sauté your meals to perfection with less, normal and more (low, medium, high) options

Exterior – brushed stainless steel finger print resistant.

Sound on/off – have the option to turn sound off when needed

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!