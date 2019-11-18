Score Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with a screen protector at $183 (Save 16%)

Trusted NationWide Distributor via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Lite in turquoise, yellow, and grey bundled with a screen protector for $182.99 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code NWD33 has been applied at checkout. Good for a $216 value, today’s offer scores you a $33 discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since the end of September, and one of the best offers so far. Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch touchscreen and brings all of Nintendo’s hit titles to a more portable form-factor without sacrificing power. I’ve been using it to play through Pokémon Shield this past weekend, and definitely enjoy the smaller design for prolonged gaming sessions. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 365 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings from today’s deal, wrap the Switch Lite in HORI’s officially licensed Slim Tough Pouch for $17. This is a great way to keep things protected while out and about, and the case even has built-in game cartridge storage as well.

Those wanting to take full advantage of the hybrid experience of Nintendo’s console will want to have a look at Walmart’s enhanced Nintendo Switch bundle, which is currently beating the official Black Friday discount.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

