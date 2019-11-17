Walmart’s enhanced Nintendo Switch bundle bests the official Black Friday deal

We were a bit disappointed when Nintendo announced that its upcoming Black Friday bundle would have the original version of its Switch instead of the improved model. So if you’re looking to bring home the new better battery life console and also skip the Black Friday rush, Walmart is currently offering the new 2019 Nintendo Switch paired with a physical copy of Minecraft for $298.59 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate on picking up both the hybrid console and the game, and like we mentioned above, beats Nintendo’s official offering thanks to including the enhanced Switch and a physical cartridge. While we have seen the console alone get an official $25 price cut at Amazon once before, this is one of the best values all-time so far. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 780 customers. More details below.

Nintendo’s 2019 version of Switch features an improved up to nine hours of playback per charge and the unique hybrid design that lets you play on-the-go, or on the TV at home. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models.

For those looking to enjoy all of Nintendo’s latest titles on a budget, consider grabbing the Switch Lite for $200 instead. We loved it in our review, calling it a delightfully portable and powerful handheld. And for more Nintendo action, we just recently went hands-on with with Ring Fit Adventure and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Nintendo Switch Minecraft bundle features:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started. Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Build anything you can imagine with unlimited resources in Creative mode, or go on grand expeditions in Survival, journeying across mysterious lands and into the depths of your own infinite worlds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!