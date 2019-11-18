Grab a $60 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $50 ahead of Black Friday sales

AntOnline via Rakuten is now offering $60 PlayStation Store Gift Cards for $49.99 with free email delivery. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and use code ANT10C at checkout. That’s about 16% off and a perfect chance to score some discounted PSN credit ahead of the upcoming digital holiday sales. While Sony detailed the hardware and physical game deals this morning, we are still waiting for the big Black Friday digital sale information. However, it is almost certainly on its way and having some discounted credit on hand will be the only way to get even deeper deals than your PS plus membership will provide. More details below.

Speaking of gift card deals ahead of Black Friday, we still have up to 20% off Steak n’ Shake and Domino’s as well as 10% off App Store credit via PayPal.

As we mentioned above, Sony unleashed its official Black Friday 2019 price drops this morning with up to $160 off consoles, PS Plus for $45 and much more. However, you can already score a year of PS Plus for $40 and the rest of today’s game deals can be found right here.

PlayStation Store Gift Cards:

This product is a digital code that is delivered via email. Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable. PlayStation Store gets you closer to the games you love. From AAA titles to Indies, PlayStation Store has an ever-expanding library of games, movies, and TV Shows. All the entertainment. All the adventures. Always Open.

