One year of PlayStation Plus is already down to $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 discount, matching the expected official Black Friday pricing and the best we can find. This is within $1 of our previous mention and $5 below that Newegg deal that is floating around today. PlayStation Plus comes with access to the free game library every month, even deeper deals/early access during PSN sales (quite possibly the upcoming Black Friday sale as well) and online multiplayer. Although you won’t need one to access to online elements in Kojima’s divisive new Death Stranding title. Head below for more details.

While it is certainly possible we end up seeing 1 year subs go for less during Black Friday week, it will almost certainly not be by much. We are only talking about a difference of a few bucks, maybe $5 at most, if year’s past are any indication. We are expecting an official $20 price drop that will be reflected at most major retailers any time now though.

We spotted the Black Steel DualShock 4 controller matching the Amazon all-time low today and you’ll find a plethora of notable game deals in this morning’s roundup. Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 flyer is advertising a $199 PS4 bundle and you’ll find everything else you need to know about the upcoming shopping event right here.

1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

