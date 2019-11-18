Sony has now unveiled its official PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals. We have already seen what Nintendo and Microsoft have planed this year, and now its time to dig into this year’s PlayStation 4 and PS VR deals. The offers are headlined by a pair of custom holiday bundles, DualShock 4 controllers, the PS Gold Headset, loads of game deals, and much more. Everything is down below.

PlayStation Black Friday 2019 Deals

The “Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle” at $199.99 will be 2019’s big PS4 slim deal. The custom configuration will carry a standard edition 1TB PS$ Slim along with three award-winning titles: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. The star model PS$ is regularly $300, and you’re looking at roughly $60 worth of games here for a savings of up to $160. This bundle has already been spotted at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, among other retailers.

Sony’s high-end machine, the PlayStation 4 Pro, will also be included this year after mostly being omitted from last year’s early advertisements. The Pro console will be available at $100 off or $299.99, although we haven’t seen this one advertised outside of today’s official PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals just yet, so it’s hard to say where it will be available. But chances are, it will be live at most major retailers at some point or other next week/weekend and into Cyber Monday.

PlayStation Black Friday PS VR and More:

On the VR side of this year’s PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals, there will be a pair of exclusive bundles available both at $100 off the going rate. The PS VR Multi-game Bundle will be $200 and include vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds. The PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle will drop from $350 down to $250 and include both of the titles above.

You’ll find the rest of today’s official price drops from Sony down below. All of the PS Gold headsets will be $30 off, and, as expected, DualShock 4 controllers will drop to $40. The usual swath of first-party and PlayStation Hits game deals are mentioned at up to 50% off, but the real surprise is the 25% off PlayStation Plus subscriptions. At $45, we have and are already seeing better deals on that right now.

PS Gold Headset for $70 in all available colors, regularly $100

DualShock 4 wireless controller for $40 in all colors, regularly $65

25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2

Select PlayStation exclusive games for $20 (MSRP) including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19

PlayStation Hits games for $10, regularly $20

