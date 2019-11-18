Rockport’s Holiday Season Sale offers 40% off outlet items + free shipping

Rockport is getting ready for the holiday season with 40% off all outlet items when you apply promo code HOORAY40 at checkout. Best of all, customers receive free delivery on every order. The men’s Sharp & Ready Charson Chukka Boot is a standout from this sale. These boots will elevate any casual look and it will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. Originally priced at $140, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $48. It also features a lightweight and flexible design for a natural, comfortable stride. Head below the jump to find more deals from this sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Every woman should own a pair of nice booties in their wardrobe and the Camdyn styles is currently marked down to $57. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $160. You can find them in two color options and they have a nice block heel for easy walking.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide and 50% off select styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!